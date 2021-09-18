Video
Disputed land registered in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our correspondent

PABNA, Sept 17: A complaint has been lodged against Sub-Registrar Solaiman Ali for registering land in Faridpur Upazila of the  district without settling a dispute.
Mohiuddin Bhuiyan, son of late Hafizur Rahman Bhuiyan of Jantihar Village in the upazila and Abdul Hai Bhuiyan Gang, son of late Sekendar Ali Bhuiyan are engaged in dispute centring  the land.
Abdul Hai Bhuiyan Gangra was trying to sell part of the land adjacent to a road. Plaintiff Mohiuddin Bhuiyan appealed to the sub-registrar not to register the land until the dispute is settled. But the sub-registrar registered it on Tuesday.
Mohiuddin Bhuiyan said, without settling the dispute, Sub-Registrar Solaiman Ali registered taking a huge amount of bribe; it has created a violent situation in the locality.
He will be responsible for it, he added.
Sub-Registrar Solaiman Ali claimed authenticity of the land registry.


