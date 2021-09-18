Seven ‘commit suicide’ in five districts

Seven people including four women and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in five districts- Natore, Cox's Bazar, Faridpur, Chapainawabganj and Barishal, in four days.

NATORE: Two people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Naldanga and Singra upazilas of the district in four days.

A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Ashif Sheikh, 15, was the son of Emdadul Sheikh, a resident of Kazipur Village under Biprobelghoria Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Basudevpur Sree Chandra Biddaniketon High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station (PS) Md Shafiqul Islam said Ashif asked his mother for some money to buy a mobile phone. But his mother refused to give him the money.

Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house out of huff with his mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, a son committed suicide after being angry at his father in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday. The incident took place in Pakuria area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Haider Ali, 40, son of farmer Kurban Ali of Italy Village under the upazila.

Zulfiqar Ali, a union member, said, Haider killed self, hanging from a mango tree.

Ignoring Haider, his father Kurban Ali deeded an important land piece in names of his two other sons; so Haider became seriously angry and resorted to get hanged.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Natore Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alam Siddiqi confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Nazma Sultana Boby, 22, was the wife of Abul Kashem, a resident of Bharuakhali Village under Barbakia Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Syed Mia of Tin Number Ghona Magnamapara Village in Chakaria Upazila.

Police and local sources said Nazma got married with Abul Kashem, a Malaysia expatriate, about two and a half years back.

She had often been tortured by her in-laws for dowry since the marriage.

However, Nazma hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 8:30pm while she was video chatting with her husband via online.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Members of the deceased's in-laws' family went into hiding soon after the incident.

Pekua PS Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly killed herself in Saltha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Monira Akter, 14, was an eighth grader of Baushkhali High School. She was the daughter of Md Delwar Sheikh, a resident of Sonatandi Village under Ballabhdi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Monira had undergone two surgeries due to gall stone and appendicitis.

However, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the afternoon while all other family members were outside.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Saltha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Saltha PS OC Md Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Ruma Begum, 22, was the wife of Abdul Momin, a resident of Raihogram Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ruma Begum hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a veranda in the house at around 2am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Gomastapur PS in this connection.

Gomastapur PS OC (Investigation) of Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gournadi and Bakerganj upazilas of the district on Monday.

A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Marzana Akhter Keya, 25, was the wife of Rajon Choukider of Pashchim Shaora Village in the upazila. She was second year honours student at Barishal BM College.

Police and local sources said Keya came to visit her maternal grandparents' house in Char Kutubpur Village in the upazila on Thursday.

However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of a room in the house at around 6:30pm on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Gournadi Model PS Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Shefali Begum, 60, was the wife of Md Karam Ali Shikder, a resident of Hiradhar Village under Garuria Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Fakhar Uddin said Karam Ali took loan from Grameen Bank.

The bank officials came to his house to take instalment at around 10am. Karam Ali was not at home at that time. The bankers bad mouthed Shefali failing to get the instalment money.

Later, Shefali hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Grameen Bank Official Farid Uddin Ahmed denied the allegation.

He said Shefali's committing suicide is not linked with the loan money.

The inspector (Investigation) of Bakerganj PS confirmed the incident.







