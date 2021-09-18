Video
3 govt pry schools at Daulatkhan facing uncertain future

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

The temporary tin-shed structure of Hajipur Govt Primary School at Daulatkhan. photo: observer

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Sept 17: The future of three government primary schools at Hajipur Union Island in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district has been uncertain.
The schools are: No. 50 Madhya Hajipur Government Primary School, No. 93 Dakkhin Naldugi Baikunthapur Government Primary School, and No.101 Hajipur Government Primary School.
The structures of the schools have been eroded by the Meghna River recently. These were established in the middle of the island union.
Over 5,000 people of over 100 families live in the union. Erosion by Meghna eroded 420 government Ashrayan houses, over 500 individual houses, and these three schools in the last six months. Also a bazaar was eroded.
The latest eroded institution was the three-storey Madhya Hajipur Government Primary School. It was devoured in the first week of the running month. It was built at Tk 1.39 crore in 2020.
Hajipur Government Primary School had tin-shed structure. Its tins and furniture have been saved and preserved. The belongings of two other schools have been sold through auction.
During a visit on Wednesday, these three schools were seen running  in rented houses in Ward No. 7 at Sayedpur Union of the upazila.
Old students who were enrolled before the erosion were not found in these schools. So teachers of these schools are looking for new students or dropout ones.
Head Teacher of Hajipur school Noor-e-Alam Bahadur said, if students are not found this year, it will not be a problem to get students in the next year.
Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Hossain said, "We have informed the authorities concerned about the situation of these schools."


