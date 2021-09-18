Race for Japan’s new prime minister kicks off

TOKYO, Sept 17: The campaign to become Japan's next prime minister kicked off on Friday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race.

In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan's digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate.

Among them are two women hoping to lead a country that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots.

The race follows Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Whoever the party picks in a September 29 vote will contest a general election that has to be held by late November.

As the LDP is expected to retain power, its leader is likely to be the person leading the world's third-largest economy in coming years, and will face challenges from dealing with China to tackling climate change. -AFP





