UK-US trade pact possible, but Ireland peace is priority: Pelosi

LONDON, Sept 17: Britain and the United States will "probably end up" striking a bilateral trade deal, but agreement is "very unlikely" if the terms of the Ireland peace deal are broken, Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

"This is not said as any threat, it's a prediction, if there's destruction of the Good Friday accords, we're very unlikely to have a UK-US bilateral," the House of Representatives speaker said on a visit to London.

Britain is angling for a trade deal with Washington now it has left the European Union.

But it remains locked in talks with Brussels and Dublin about how best to implement tricky post-Brexit trade rules for the British province of Northern Ireland. -AFP





