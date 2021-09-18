Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden urges ‘highest’ ambition at UN climate summit

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

WASHINGTON, Sept 17: US President Joe Biden on Friday urged the world to bring its "highest" ambition to a UN summit on climate change in November, warning that the planet faces a tightening deadline.
"We have to bring to Glasgow our highest ambitions. Those who have not yet done so, time is running out," Biden said in the White House at the start of a virtual summit with nine foreign leaders.
Biden said the United States was taking concrete steps toward UN climate goals but noted that recent devastating flooding in the US northeast and wildfires in western states echoed extreme weather events from China to the Amazon.
Last month, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the Earth's average global temperature will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030, a decade earlier than projected three years ago.
Biden said this represents "a code red for humanity" and that "we have to act, all of us, we have to act now." Biden called the virtual forum -- where there were notable absences of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Brazil and India -- in preparation for the major UN summit taking place in Glasgow at the start of November.
World leaders will also be attending a separate closed-doors climate conference on Monday on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York. The Glasgow summit is focused on ensuring the world sticks to an agreed goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But "without adequate commitments from every nation in this room, the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 slips through our hands and that is a disaster," Biden said. He noted the US commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 and 52 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, along with several other hefty targets.
One of these is a joint pledge with the European Union and other partners to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China, Russia-led bloc backs Iran’s future membership
Race for Japan’s new prime minister kicks off
UK-US trade pact possible, but Ireland peace is priority: Pelosi
Anti-Kremlin app ‘censored’ on first day of Russian vote
An Israeli activist lies injured on the floor after he was pushed by an Israeli soldier
Biden urges ‘highest’ ambition at UN climate summit
Blinken urges more Araba nations to recognize Israel
Australia shrugs off China anger on nuclear subs


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft