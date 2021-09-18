Video
Blinken urges more Araba nations to recognize Israel

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

WASHINGTON, Sept 17: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday on more Arab nations to recognize Israel as he met four ministers on the anniversary of a normalization accord.
"We will encourage more countries to follow the lead of the Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy," Blinken said in a virtual meeting with ministers of the three countries as well as Israel. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed soon afterward by Morocco, last year normalized ties with Israel in the first such moves by Arab states in decades.
Then-president Donald Trump considered the so-called Abraham Accords to be a key diplomatic win -- and Blinken made clear that President Joe Biden did not disagree. "This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalization marching forward."
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid -- like Blinken, representing a new administration after the accord forged by a right-wing government -- also voiced hope to expand recognition.    -AFP


