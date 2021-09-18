

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. walk in the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge between Mexico and the US, as they wait to be processed, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, September 16, 2021. Hundreds of migrants, waiting to claim asylum in an overwhelmed makeshift camp under the bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, wade through the Rio Grande and back into Mexico to stock up on essentials they say they are not receiving on the American side. Photo : Reuters