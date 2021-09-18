Video
Regional powers at summit demand US fund Afghan aid

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

MOSCOW,  Sept 17: Russia, China, Pakistan and different regional states referred to as on the US on Friday to interact with the Taliban and fund help to Afghanistan, although additionally they urged the previous insurgents to yield energy to a extra inclusive   authorities.
The destiny of Afghanistan dominated a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, fashioned 20 years in the past as a speaking store for Russia, China and ex-Soviet central Asian states, however which has recently expanded right into a bloc with wider regional ambitions. India and Pakistan joined in 2017, and Iran joined on Friday.
Leaders of the group stated it was the accountability of the West generally and the US particularly to assist avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, the place Western help propped up the federal government swept away by the Taliban final month.
"The principle a part of the bills associated to Afghanistan's post-conflict rebuilding must be borne by the US and NATO international locations who're immediately answerable for the grave penalties of their extended presence within the nation," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.
He referred to as on Washington to unfreeze property of the Afghan central financial institution, which have been blocked because the Taliban takeover, saying with out entry to the funds, Afghanistan's new rulers can be tempted to show to the medication and arms trades.
China's President Xi Jinping, with out mentioning the US by identify, stated "sure international locations" ought to assume their due duties for Afghanistan's future improvement, having been "instigators" of the          scenario.
Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan which has the closest ties to the Taliban of any neighbour, stated the precedence was to "forestall a humanitarian disaster and an financial meltdown.    -REUTERS


