World-beating Dutch are getting shorter

THE HAGUE, Sept 17: The world's tallest country is shrinking. The generation of Dutch people born in 2001 is shorter than the one born in 1980, a study by the country's statistics office said on Friday.

Lofty Dutch 19-year-old men currently measure an average of 182.9 cm (six feet) tall, and women are on average 169.3 cm (five feet seven inches) tall. Factors including immigration and diet are likely to be responsible for the change in height, which reverses a century and a half of rapid growth, the study said.

"In the course of the last century we have become taller and taller, but since 1980 the growth has stopped," it said. "The men born in 2001 were on average 1 cm shorter than the generation from 1980, women 1.4 cm on average."

But all is not lost. "The Netherlands is still the tallest nation in the world," the Central Bureau for Statistics said in a statement.

Dutchmen rank first above Montenegro, Estonia and Bosnia, while the women are above Montenegro, Denmark and Iceland, it said, citing 2020 figures from the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration, a global network of health scientists. -AFP