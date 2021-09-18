Video
Mystery still surrounds death of UN chief after 60 years

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PARIS, Sept 17: The mystery of how the hugely courageous UN secretary general Dag Hammarskjold died 60 years ago has only thickened since his plane crashed in the African bush, killing all on board.
Was the Swede, who was posthumously awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, murdered by rebels and mercenaries working in cahoots with Western intelligence agencies and mining companies, or was pilot error to blame?
A long-running investigation by the British newspaper The Observer found that London and Washington had much to answer for.
And an award-winning 2019 documentary "Cold Case Hammarskjold" pointed the finger at a Belgian mercenary pilot with links to British intelligence.
The tragedy happened on the night of September 17-18, 1961 as the UN's DC-6 Albertina aircraft took Hammarskjold and his team to Ndola in what was then the British colony of Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).  
He was headed there to negotiate a ceasefire with Moise Tshombe, leader of the secessionist Katanga state that was seeking to break from the former Belgian Congo after independence that June.
The Cold War was at its height and the dashing and dynamic Hammarskjold, the youngest person ever to lead the UN, was determined to defend the international body's independence from Washington and Moscow as well as the old colonial powers.
The trip was being closely monitored by the big powers all of whom had an eye on Katanga's vast mineral riches of copper, cobalt and uranium.
Mining consortiums fearing Congo's independence were bankrolling Tshombe's government which was also backed by Belgian colonists and European mercenaries.
Hammarskjold's aircraft never arrived at its destination. At dawn calls to neighbouring airports all came back with the same answer: no radio contact had been made with the missing plane.
After several hours searching, the debris of the Albertina along with 16 bodies, including Hammarskjold and one sole survivor, were found in a forest about 12 km (7.5 miles) from Ndola airport.
Sergeant Harold Julian, an American serving as a UN security officer, was in a critical condition and he died days later, but he said there had been a strong explosion on board, followed by smaller blasts.
Rumours of sabotage were quickly denied and the initial investigations pointed to a pilot error as the cause.
The case was revived in the 1990s.
Two former UN representatives in Katanga said in 1992 they were "convinced" the crash had been caused by shots fired by two planes chartered by "European industrialists" who "controlled Katanga".
A fresh development came in 1998 when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was set up in South Africa to try the abuses committed under the apartheid regime.
It found documents implicating Pretoria, London and Washington in a plot to kill Hammarskjold code-named "How's Celeste?".
But the original documents unearthed by the commission have since disappeared and Britain's Foreign Office has denied the accusations.
In 2015 after a report carried out by independent experts, the UN accepted the theory that the plane was shot down and said the investigation should continue.    -AFP


