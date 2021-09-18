Video
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Surprise may be key to ‘Mozart effect’ on epilepsy: Study

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PARIS, Sept 17: A Mozart sonata that can calm epileptic brain activity may get its theraputic power thanks to melodies that create a sense of surprise, according to a study published Thursday.
The research on 16 patients hospitalised with epilepsy that did not respond to medication has bolstered hopes that music could be used for new non-invasive treatments.
"Our ultimate dream is to define an 'anti-epileptic' music genre and use music to improve the lives of those with epilepsy," said Robert Quon of Dartmouth College who co-authored the study published in Scientific reports.
Mozart's Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major K448 is known for its effects on cognition and other brain activity, but researchers are still seeking to understand why.
In this study, scientists played the piece for patients equipped with brain implant sensors to monitor the occurrence of IEDs -- brief but harmful brain events suffered by epileptics between seizures.    -AFP


