New Van Gogh drawing of old man discovered

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17: A newly discovered Vincent van Gogh drawing that has been hidden in a private collection for more than a century went on display for the first time at an Amsterdam museum on Thursday.
"Study for 'Worn Out'", which depicts an old man sitting in a chair, was sketched by van Gogh in November 1882 when he was just starting the career that would later produce masterpieces like "Sunflowers".
The owners, a Dutch family which bought the pencil drawing in around 1910, asked the Van Gogh museum to authenticate it and experts confirmed that it was indeed a "new work" by Van Gogh. "This one has never been seen before anywhere. It's the first time that this drawing is out in the open," Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, told AFP.
"It comes from a Dutch private collection where it has been for a very long time. And this the first time and occasion that the world is able to see it." The new drawing will be on temporary display at the museum until January 2 before returning to the owners.    -AFP


