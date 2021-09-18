Video
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:49 AM
Home News

Camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

PARIS, Sept 17: Life-sized carvings of camels and horses hewn into rock faces in Saudi Arabia could be around 7,000 years old, according to new research that suggests they are significantly older than previously thought.
The 21 reliefs, which were only recently discovered, are heavily eroded and were initially estimated in 2018 to be some 2,000 years old based on similarities with artworks found in Petra in Jordan.
But the new research by Saudi and European institutions used a variety of different methods, including analysing tool marks and erosion patterns as well as x-ray technology, and suggests the reliefs are around 7,000 to 8,000 years old.   
This would mean that the area of carvings, known as the Camel Site, "is likely home to the oldest surviving large-scale (naturalistic) animal reliefs in the world," the study said.
In the era that it was created, the region would have looked very different to the arid landscape of today, with a savannah-like grassland dotted with lakes and trees, where wild camels roamed and were hunted.    -AFP


