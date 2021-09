Grower Peter Glazebrook poses with his huge onion weighing 7.05 kg









Grower Peter Glazebrook poses with his huge onion weighing 7.05 kg after it achieved 1st place in the giant vegetable competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at Newby Hall country house, near Ripon, northern England, on September 17, 2021. photo : AFP