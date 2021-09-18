Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

PARIS, SEPT 17: The reaction in France to the all-star Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League bow against Club Brugge in midweek has been unforgiving.

PSG, football's new galacticos following the arrival of Lionel Messi, were dismissed as "ghost-like" by sports daily L'Equipe as they escaped with a 1-1 draw against the Belgian champions on what was the Argentine's first start for his new club.

Messi teamed up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the first time but, as Le Parisien put it, "the dream of seeing the 'MNM' together almost turned into a nightmare".

A draw away to, on paper, the weakest team in their Champions League group puts Mauricio Pochettino's side among the leading pre-tournament favourites to win European club football's biggest prize up against it just to reach the last 16.

They play Manchester City next and still have to face RB Leipzig, two teams that beat PSG in last season's Champions League.

The game in Bruges served as a reminder that the Qatar-owned club cannot simply rely on Messi, Neymar and Mbappe to win games, even if the latter set up their goal for Ander Herrera. -AFP