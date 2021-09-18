Video
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
South Africa clinch T20 series with big win

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

COLOMBO, SEPT 17: Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram set up a crushing nine-wicket win for South Africa in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka to clinch the series on Sunday.
Shamsi and Markram took three wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 103, a total the tourists chased down in 14.1 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Colombo.
Markram, a top-order batsman who has been named the replacement for England's Dawid Malan in the Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings, returned a career-best 3-21 with his off-spin bowling.
"Aiden did his own thing and got three wickets against left-hand batsmen, it was a tactical thing," skipper Keshav Maharaj said after the win.
The third T20 is on Tuesday at the same venue.    -AFP


