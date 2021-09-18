Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Joytu Sheikh Hasina Int’l GM Chess begins Sunday

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Grand Master Chess tournament, on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, begins Sunday (Sept 19) at Hotel 71 in the city.
A total of twelve grand masters, sixteen international masters and three women's international masters from ten countries including host Bangladesh will compete in the nine round Swiss league basis meet which will be participated by record numbers of grandmasters this time.
Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) is organizing the competition which will be held under the patronization of Canadian University of Bangladesh for the second successive times.
In this regard, a press conference was held today in the city's local hotel to provide all the details of the meet.
Sajjadul Hasan, chairman of Bangladesh Biman, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, BCF vice president and chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh, BCF vice president KM Shahidullah, BCF general secretary Syed Shabuddin Shamim, Bangladesh Police Additional Deputy Inspector General and BCF joint secretary Dr Shoyeb Riaz Alom and BCF joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mollik, were among others, present in the press conference.
Speaking as the chief guest, Bangladesh Biman chairman Sajjadul Hasan said he is very delighted to be part of the tournament organized on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister.
He also thanked the BCF and Canadian University of Bangladesh on this auspicious occasion and hoped that this tournament would get a huge success.
Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, BCF vice president and chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh said it's a great pleasure to organize the tournament on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birth anniversary.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG
Milan follow Liverpool lesson with trip to old rivals Juve
Tokyo marathon postponed to March 2022
Teen US Open champ Raducanu gets epic first qualifier Slam win
Spurs held in first game in Conference League, Roma run riot
Ronaldo's Man Utd seek response, Chelsea look to Lukaku in Spurs clash
South Africa clinch T20 series with big win
Paine confident for Ashes after surgery


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft