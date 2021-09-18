Joytu Sheikh Hasina Int’l GM Chess begins Sunday

Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Grand Master Chess tournament, on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, begins Sunday (Sept 19) at Hotel 71 in the city.

A total of twelve grand masters, sixteen international masters and three women's international masters from ten countries including host Bangladesh will compete in the nine round Swiss league basis meet which will be participated by record numbers of grandmasters this time.

Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) is organizing the competition which will be held under the patronization of Canadian University of Bangladesh for the second successive times.

In this regard, a press conference was held today in the city's local hotel to provide all the details of the meet.

Sajjadul Hasan, chairman of Bangladesh Biman, Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, BCF vice president and chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh, BCF vice president KM Shahidullah, BCF general secretary Syed Shabuddin Shamim, Bangladesh Police Additional Deputy Inspector General and BCF joint secretary Dr Shoyeb Riaz Alom and BCF joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mollik, were among others, present in the press conference.

Speaking as the chief guest, Bangladesh Biman chairman Sajjadul Hasan said he is very delighted to be part of the tournament organized on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister.

He also thanked the BCF and Canadian University of Bangladesh on this auspicious occasion and hoped that this tournament would get a huge success.

Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, BCF vice president and chairman of Canadian University of Bangladesh said it's a great pleasure to organize the tournament on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birth anniversary. -BSS





