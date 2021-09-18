Bashundhara beat Sheikh Russel KC 1-0 in BPL



Bashundhara Kings booters celebrating after winning the Friday match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

After the barren first half, Brazilian forward Robson finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Bashundhara in the 79th minute of the match from a spot kick.

The day's win saw Bashundhara extend their lead with 64 points from 23 matches, while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra remained at their previous credit of 36 points from 24 outings. Bashundhara will play their last match of the league against Dhaka Abahani Limited on Monday (Sept 20) at the same venue.

Earlier, in the first round of the league, Bashundhara Kings blanked Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 4-0 goals at a match at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. -BSS









