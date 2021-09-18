

James Day sent on forced leave

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president and National team's committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed confirmed the media about this appointment after a meeting of the committee on Friday.

English coach James Day Jamie had been coaching the national booters for a few years now. The boys were supposed to play the next SAFF Championship under him. But this sudden change came on Friday.

SAFF Championship is to roll from the first of October this year.

This BFF vice-president said, "We were not happy with him (Jamie) at the results of Nepal and Kyrgyzstan events. For that, we are releasing him for two months. Oscar Bruzon is given a new assignment for the time being.

Bruzon is a Spanish retired footballer and played as a defensive midfielder in his time. He had been the coach of Bashundhara Kings for a long time.

This coach will be coaching Bangladesh national team until the four-nation event in Sri Lanka in November and AFC Under-23 Football.

What happens to James Day was not unexpected. He was criticised for the bad results of the team in the last SAFF. Bangladesh failed to survive the group stage there.

So far, Bangladesh boys played 29 matches during his time and won only nine matches besides five draws and 15 defeats.







Bashundhara Kings head coach Oscar Bruzon Barreras is appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh national football team for the next two months.Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president and National team's committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed confirmed the media about this appointment after a meeting of the committee on Friday.English coach James Day Jamie had been coaching the national booters for a few years now. The boys were supposed to play the next SAFF Championship under him. But this sudden change came on Friday.SAFF Championship is to roll from the first of October this year.This BFF vice-president said, "We were not happy with him (Jamie) at the results of Nepal and Kyrgyzstan events. For that, we are releasing him for two months. Oscar Bruzon is given a new assignment for the time being.Bruzon is a Spanish retired footballer and played as a defensive midfielder in his time. He had been the coach of Bashundhara Kings for a long time.This coach will be coaching Bangladesh national team until the four-nation event in Sri Lanka in November and AFC Under-23 Football.What happens to James Day was not unexpected. He was criticised for the bad results of the team in the last SAFF. Bangladesh failed to survive the group stage there.So far, Bangladesh boys played 29 matches during his time and won only nine matches besides five draws and 15 defeats.