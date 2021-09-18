US-UK face backlash over defence deal

LONDON, Sept 17: The US and UK are facing growing international criticism over a new security pact signed with Australia. The deal - seen as an effort to counter China - will see the US and UK give Australia the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.

But the move angered France, which said it had been "stabbed in the back", while China accused the three powers of having a "Cold War mentality". And the pact has raised fears that it could provoke China into a war.

The alliance, known as Aukus, was announced by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday. While they did not mention China, Aukus is being widely viewed as an effort to counter Beijing's influence in the contested South China Sea.

Johnson later told MPs that the agreement was "not intended to be adversarial" to China. But the prime minister was questioned by his predecessor, Theresa May, about whether the deal could lead to Britain being dragged into war with China. BBC