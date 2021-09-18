Video
Student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge: Quader

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that as politics would be knowledge-based in the coming days so student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge.
He said these while addressing a seminar virtually from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad arranged by the AL Education and Human Resource Affairs Sub-Committee titled "Education: Realistic Strategy for Achieving Targets of 2041" marking Education Day at AL's central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Quader said, "We need students, not examinees. Education is needed for life, not for living. Teachers, guardians, policymakers and students should realize the reality at first."
He said student leaders now don't arrange any seminar on education or problems of education or their campuses; even student organizations don't organize any seminar on significance of Education Day now.
If the current trend continues, the glory of student organizations will be lost, he added.
Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, underscored the need for taking up new strategies to enhance the standard of education on the basis of proper research.
He said the quality of teachers should be enhanced through imparting proper training to them side by side with enhancing the standard of education.
Merits should be evaluated in providing post to anybody in any student organizations, he added.
He stressed on bringing back the students who have been dropped out from schools due to coronavirus pandemic.
Quader also said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn't think about the upcoming election, rather she thinks of the next generation."
As she is more concerned about the next generation, she is a statesman, he said.
The minister said universities would resume its academic activities physically at the last week of this month.
He said illegal occupants residing at residential halls or dormitories of universities should be stopped.


