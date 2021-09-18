Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No proof of existence of Zia’s body in Chandrima Udyan: Minister

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said there was no evidence of existence of Zia's body in the Chandrima Udyan.
The minister, also the ruling Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary, said this while exchanging views with journalists at his official residence here on Friday afternoon.
He said, "Three bodies were recovered from a grave in Rangunia . . . But none of which included Ziaur Rahman's body."
Replying to a query of newsmen about the Prime Minister's remarks in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), Hasan Mahmud said, "I am a man of Rangunia, where the BNP claims that Zia was first buried. The then Rangunia upazila chairman Zahir Saheb is still alive and he said three bodies were recovered from there, but there was no body of Zia."
"Besides, Ershad Saheb and Mir Shawkat, who was very close to Ziaur Rahman, both said they had not seen Zia's body there," he mentioned.
About PM's remarks on this issue, Hasan Mahmud said the premier rightly pointed out that none saw Ziaur Rahman's body there.
Asked about the removal of the grave from Chandrima Udyan, the Information Minister said, "Demanding for a grave without any body is like cheating with the people as well as it is an act against the rules and regulations of Islam."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US-UK face backlash over defence deal
Student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge: Quader
A smart contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force
Taliban replace women’s ministry with Virtue and Vice Department
No proof of existence of Zia’s body in Chandrima Udyan: Minister
Feasibility study to complete by Dec, DPP in Jan next year under PPP with Japan
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receive farewell from Minister for Liberation War Affairs
More than 139m people hit by climate crisis and C-19, new IFRC analysis reveals


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft