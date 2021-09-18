No proof of existence of Zia’s body in Chandrima Udyan: Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said there was no evidence of existence of Zia's body in the Chandrima Udyan.

The minister, also the ruling Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary, said this while exchanging views with journalists at his official residence here on Friday afternoon.

He said, "Three bodies were recovered from a grave in Rangunia . . . But none of which included Ziaur Rahman's body."

Replying to a query of newsmen about the Prime Minister's remarks in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), Hasan Mahmud said, "I am a man of Rangunia, where the BNP claims that Zia was first buried. The then Rangunia upazila chairman Zahir Saheb is still alive and he said three bodies were recovered from there, but there was no body of Zia."

"Besides, Ershad Saheb and Mir Shawkat, who was very close to Ziaur Rahman, both said they had not seen Zia's body there," he mentioned.

About PM's remarks on this issue, Hasan Mahmud said the premier rightly pointed out that none saw Ziaur Rahman's body there.

Asked about the removal of the grave from Chandrima Udyan, the Information Minister said, "Demanding for a grave without any body is like cheating with the people as well as it is an act against the rules and regulations of Islam."





