Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Expressway

Feasibility study to complete by Dec, DPP in Jan next year under PPP with Japan

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 17: The feasibility study of the mega project to construct a 136-km-long Expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system will be complete by December this year.
Shishir Kanti Routh, Additional Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department told the Daily Observer that a BUET experts' team is conducting the feasibility study of the project.
RHD sources said that the development project proposal (DPP) is expected to be framed in January next.
The sources said, an expert team of BUET has been conducting the study since September in 2019. It was scheduled to be completed by August last year. But the study has been hampered since April last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
According to PPP sources, the Bangladesh government negotiated with Japan government in 2017 for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.
PPP Sources said, after completion of the Study, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with their Japanese counterpart, possibly in January next year.
PPP sources confirmed that the construction works of the project would begin in the next year of 2022.
The Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to a four-lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018.
But the Prime Minister directed the concerned authority to take a project for construction of an Expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and a feasibility study is being conducted by an expert team of BUET. The sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as an elevated expressway or on plain land.
Sources said, the road has become a significant one to connect the tourist city Cox's Bazar as well as the Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc.
The traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of this expressway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US-UK face backlash over defence deal
Student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge: Quader
A smart contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force
Taliban replace women’s ministry with Virtue and Vice Department
No proof of existence of Zia’s body in Chandrima Udyan: Minister
Feasibility study to complete by Dec, DPP in Jan next year under PPP with Japan
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receive farewell from Minister for Liberation War Affairs
More than 139m people hit by climate crisis and C-19, new IFRC analysis reveals


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft