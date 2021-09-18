Feasibility study to complete by Dec, DPP in Jan next year under PPP with Japan

CHATTOGRAM Sept 17: The feasibility study of the mega project to construct a 136-km-long Expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system will be complete by December this year.

Shishir Kanti Routh, Additional Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department told the Daily Observer that a BUET experts' team is conducting the feasibility study of the project.

RHD sources said that the development project proposal (DPP) is expected to be framed in January next.

The sources said, an expert team of BUET has been conducting the study since September in 2019. It was scheduled to be completed by August last year. But the study has been hampered since April last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to PPP sources, the Bangladesh government negotiated with Japan government in 2017 for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.

PPP Sources said, after completion of the Study, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with their Japanese counterpart, possibly in January next year.

PPP sources confirmed that the construction works of the project would begin in the next year of 2022.

The Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to a four-lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018.

But the Prime Minister directed the concerned authority to take a project for construction of an Expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and a feasibility study is being conducted by an expert team of BUET. The sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as an elevated expressway or on plain land.

Sources said, the road has become a significant one to connect the tourist city Cox's Bazar as well as the Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc.

