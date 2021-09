Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receive farewell from Minister for Liberation War Affairs











Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receive farewell from Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, high civil and military officials and diplomats as she leaves Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital to join the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in for New York on Friday. photo : pid