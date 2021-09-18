Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasina greets Modi on his 71st birthday

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Hasina greets Modi on his 71st birthday

Hasina greets Modi on his 71st birthday

NEW DELHI, Sept 17:  Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71st birthday.
On the occasion, Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over a bouquet of 71 roses to the Indian Prime Minister's office, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh High Commission in India.
It said the State and Central Government of India have launched at the state and the party level a massive development programme titled 'Service and Surrender Campaign' on the occasion of Modi's 20th anniversary of assumption of office of the State and Central Government.
Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat September 17, 1950. He was Gujarat's chief minister from October 7, 2001 to May 22, 2014. Modi has been at the helm of the Indian government since May 26, 2014.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US-UK face backlash over defence deal
Student politics should be established as model of values and knowledge: Quader
A smart contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force
Taliban replace women’s ministry with Virtue and Vice Department
No proof of existence of Zia’s body in Chandrima Udyan: Minister
Feasibility study to complete by Dec, DPP in Jan next year under PPP with Japan
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receive farewell from Minister for Liberation War Affairs
More than 139m people hit by climate crisis and C-19, new IFRC analysis reveals


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft