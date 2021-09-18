

Hasina greets Modi on his 71st birthday

On the occasion, Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over a bouquet of 71 roses to the Indian Prime Minister's office, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh High Commission in India.

It said the State and Central Government of India have launched at the state and the party level a massive development programme titled 'Service and Surrender Campaign' on the occasion of Modi's 20th anniversary of assumption of office of the State and Central Government.

Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat September 17, 1950. He was Gujarat's chief minister from October 7, 2001 to May 22, 2014. Modi has been at the helm of the Indian government since May 26, 2014. BSS







