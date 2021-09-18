A Colourful Evening

Where dawn met with the setting sun

Jovial childhood days

Turned into melancholic

As clouds pass through dark night sky

Want for rainbow where white like snowball cherishes

After a spell of rain

Tremendous hailstorm can't stop us

To see the Himalayas's peak

Once in a while, you and I

With love and latte

Your warmth melt my innocent heart

Your passion and zeal

Made me hunger for an identity

Neither it was a dream, nor

It was reality

Glasses were never broken

With them, I stood up on my own

To discover, thou and mine

Courage and strength intertwined love and passion; they weren't cliché

They made us soulmate

Whom help each other to grow.









