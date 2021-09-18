|
A Colourful Evening
Where dawn met with the setting sun
Jovial childhood days
Turned into melancholic
As clouds pass through dark night sky
Want for rainbow where white like snowball cherishes
After a spell of rain
Tremendous hailstorm can't stop us
To see the Himalayas's peak
Once in a while, you and I
With love and latte
Your warmth melt my innocent heart
Your passion and zeal
Made me hunger for an identity
Neither it was a dream, nor
It was reality
Glasses were never broken
With them, I stood up on my own
To discover, thou and mine
Courage and strength intertwined love and passion; they weren't cliché
They made us soulmate
Whom help each other to grow.