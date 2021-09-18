Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Home remedies for a dark neck

Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Women\'s Own Desk

Home remedies for a dark neck

Home remedies for a dark neck

Apple cider vinegar for dark neck
Apple cider vinegar tends to balance the pH level of the skin, giving it a natural glow. It removes dead skin cells. The presence of malic acid in the ACV makes it a great exfoliator.
All you need to do is take 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 4 tablespoons of water and mix them well. Apply this solution with a cotton ball and leave it for 10 minutes. Once it is done, rinse it off with water. Repeat this process every alternate day. Make sure you moisturize your skin after you have applied ACV as it can make your skin dry.
Baking Soda for dark neck
Baking soda is very helpful in removing dirt and dead skin cells and further promotes circulation. Apart from this, it also nourishes your skin from within.
Take 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda and enough water to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the neck and let it dry. Once dried completely, scrub it off using wet fingers. Now, rinse the area with water. Moisturize your skin well. Repeat this every day till you see effective results.
Baking soda is very helpful in removing dirt and dead skin cells.
Potato Juice for dark neck
Potato is said to have bleaching properties that may lighten the skin to a considerable extent. It also helps remove the dark patches and makes your skin tone even.
Take a small potato and grate it. Now squeeze all the juice out of the grated part. Apply the juice on your neck and let it dry completely before rinsing it with lukewarm water. You can repeat this twice every day.
Make an Ubtan for dark neck
The traditional ubtan is generally used to brighten and lighten the skin tone. Moreover, the many compounds in it help in reducing pigmentation and make your neck skin glow. The flour used in the mixture helps exfoliate the skin, absorbs impurities and tightens pores.
Take about 2 tablespoons of besan, a dash of turmeric, half teaspoon lemon juice and rose water. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a paste of medium consistency. Apply the paste on your neck and leave it for about 15 minutes until it dries. Rinse if off with lukewarm water. You can apply this at least twice a week.
Yogurt for dark neck
Yogurt has natural enzymes that act with the acids in lemon to give the desired results. It further nourishes the skin and makes it smooth.
Take 2 tablespoons of yogurt and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix the two ingredients and apply it on the neck. Leave it for about 20 minutes before rinsing off with water.
Make sure all these ingredients are skin-friendly and you are not allergic to any of them. Always test by applying a little on your hand and keep it for some time. This way, you'll know if you are allergic to them. Lighten your dark neck and even your skin tone naturally!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women making giant leap in Bangladesh’s economy
Transgender setting example of serving Covid patients at hard time
Home remedies for a dark neck
Nutrition key to boosting capacity of female RMG workers
Awareness regarding emergency healthcare among women over 40 crucial
Home remedies to remove cracked heels
Suicidal behavior among adolescents: How parent-adolescent relationship affects
Skin care tips for women over 30


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro going to UN meet despite being unvaccinated
Bangladesh moved off UK red list
30 bombs recovered in Jashore
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform
4 of a family electrocuted at Sonaimuri
Indian orange, chilli get GI tag
DUJ concerned over BB move seeking journalists' bank details
Bruzon replaces Jamie ahead of three upcoming events
Hasina places six proposals to make world more liveable
Two bodies wash ashore in Cox's Bazar
Most Read News
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Progress of school banking during C-19
BBS to provide quarterly GDP growth data
New curriculum and quality education
PM asks MPs to probe how many people Zia killed in jail
SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
UGC launches weblink for univ students registration
51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours
1.5 C warming limit ‘impossible’: UN
Vietnam Ambassador, BVCCI meets FBCCI President
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft