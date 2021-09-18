

Saree, an ageless wear of Bangali women

Everyone believes sarees are the most elegant and sophisticated Bangladeshi attires that one can think of. More or less every woman has them in her wardrobe. However, with time, there is a change in style and fashion.

Designer and contemporary sarees have come into fashion, but saree, as a whole has not lost its appeal and market even today.

Aranya, the well known fashion house in Bangladesh, is a philosophy, rooted in natural aesthetics and responsible living. They have manufacture designer craft products using natural dyes, natural fibres, textiles and biodegradable materials. They want to establish the commercial viability of eco-friendly products.

Linen

When you think of sarees, you need not stick to cottons or silks. There are certainly more options available. Modern ladies are going gaga over linen sarees. The main reason for this is the ultimate comfort factor that it offers.

Added to this is the element of charm, grace and sophistication that it offers to the wearer. From plain and simple linen sarees to the linens with block prints, batik prints and jamdani prints, you will be spoilt for a choice when you shop for these varieties.

Saree, an ageless wear of Bangali women

Shibori is a special technique of dyeing cloth. These sarees have become quite popular in the recent times, and they can be clearly distinguished in terms of the soft and blurry pattern, but delivering an amazing feel on the body.

These sarees are not only available in some of the most exclusive prints, but also in vibrant colours.

Indigo Sarees

Indigo sarees are mainly blue coloured sarees with a soft and comfortable material. Hence, most women like these sarees. The borders of these sarees are often in black, golden or brown, and this creates an appealing factor in the sarees.

In fact, the immense varieties in which these sarees are available will simply wow you. Right from the Chanderi Zari indigo saree to white pattern, vibrant pattern, striped patter, floral pattern, ecru patterns and many more to mention.

The best part is that you can mix and match these sarees with different coloured blouses for an elegant appeal.

Saree, an ageless wear of Bangali women

Sarees are undoubtedly available in different designs and materials. Among these variations, the floral prints and patterns have been popular since a long time. Surprisingly, these are in trend even today.

Any woman will be attracted to a floral printed saree and more or less everyone has one in their wardrobe. These sarees are indeed bold and vibrant and creates a different appeal altogether.

In some sarees, the floral patterns are found in the borders, while in some other cases the body of the saree is covered with floral motifs. You can easily choose from any material and any price range, and you will feel glad that you have purchased one of these.

Saree is one such attire that can make anyone look appealing, beautiful and special. At the same time, it is important to feel comfortable and carry it well. With the above mentioned sarees, you can definitely be on your toes throughout the day without feeling any discomfort wearing a saree.

Therefore, it is high time to start shopping and enhance your wardrobe like never before. This can be great! Sarees have been the prime dress for Bangali women, just like rice as the staple food. It is believed Bangali women are incomplete without saree. Whatever dress they wear, they just can't ignore sarees. Even in this era, when modern dress erupt our country to influence the women to wear those dresses, Sarees still remain by far the most adorable and prime dress for them. Even the art of wearing saree is tougher to capture, it remains loveable and most cherished.Everyone believes sarees are the most elegant and sophisticated Bangladeshi attires that one can think of. More or less every woman has them in her wardrobe. However, with time, there is a change in style and fashion.Designer and contemporary sarees have come into fashion, but saree, as a whole has not lost its appeal and market even today.Aranya, the well known fashion house in Bangladesh, is a philosophy, rooted in natural aesthetics and responsible living. They have manufacture designer craft products using natural dyes, natural fibres, textiles and biodegradable materials. They want to establish the commercial viability of eco-friendly products.LinenWhen you think of sarees, you need not stick to cottons or silks. There are certainly more options available. Modern ladies are going gaga over linen sarees. The main reason for this is the ultimate comfort factor that it offers.Added to this is the element of charm, grace and sophistication that it offers to the wearer. From plain and simple linen sarees to the linens with block prints, batik prints and jamdani prints, you will be spoilt for a choice when you shop for these varieties.Shibori SareesShibori is a special technique of dyeing cloth. These sarees have become quite popular in the recent times, and they can be clearly distinguished in terms of the soft and blurry pattern, but delivering an amazing feel on the body.These sarees are not only available in some of the most exclusive prints, but also in vibrant colours.Indigo SareesIndigo sarees are mainly blue coloured sarees with a soft and comfortable material. Hence, most women like these sarees. The borders of these sarees are often in black, golden or brown, and this creates an appealing factor in the sarees.In fact, the immense varieties in which these sarees are available will simply wow you. Right from the Chanderi Zari indigo saree to white pattern, vibrant pattern, striped patter, floral pattern, ecru patterns and many more to mention.The best part is that you can mix and match these sarees with different coloured blouses for an elegant appeal.Floral SareesSarees are undoubtedly available in different designs and materials. Among these variations, the floral prints and patterns have been popular since a long time. Surprisingly, these are in trend even today.Any woman will be attracted to a floral printed saree and more or less everyone has one in their wardrobe. These sarees are indeed bold and vibrant and creates a different appeal altogether.In some sarees, the floral patterns are found in the borders, while in some other cases the body of the saree is covered with floral motifs. You can easily choose from any material and any price range, and you will feel glad that you have purchased one of these.Saree is one such attire that can make anyone look appealing, beautiful and special. At the same time, it is important to feel comfortable and carry it well. With the above mentioned sarees, you can definitely be on your toes throughout the day without feeling any discomfort wearing a saree.Therefore, it is high time to start shopping and enhance your wardrobe like never before. This can be great!