Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 5:46 AM
Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide through there.
He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.



Duo Chocolate MousseIngredients:
250 gm of dark chocolate
250 gm of white chocolate
1 tin of Dano cream
2 cups of whipped cream
Method:
First, in an ovenproof bowl, heat the dark chocolate with half a tin of whipped cream for 30 seconds. Stir well with a spatula. In the same way, in another ovenproof bowl with the grated white chocolate, heat the remaining half of the tin cream and stir well for 30 seconds with a spatula. Now beat the cold whipped cream in a bowl till it becomes soft medium peak. Now mix the beaten whipped cream half with the dark chocolate ganache and the other half with the white chocolate ganache with whisk. Now fill the two mixtures in separate piping bags and layer them in a small bowl or glass. Spread chocolate sauce on top. Leave in the fridge for at least 2 hours to set. Serve chilled.



Eggless Chocolate Mud CakeIngredients
a) For the cake
1 cup flour
1 cup powdered coconut sugar
1/3 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup liquid milk
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
1 tsp lemon juice
1 /4 cup oil

b)For chocolate sauce
1 tbsp of flour
2 tbsp of butter
3 tbsp of cocoa powder
3 tbsp of powdered coconut sugar
1/2 cup of milk.
Method:
First shift all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Now mix it well with liquid milk, vanilla essence, lemon juice, oil and whisk. Now brush the oil in the cake mold, spread a little flour in it and pour the cake batter. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 to 35 minutes. Now for chocolate sauce take all the ingredients together in a pan and whisk for 3 minutes on medium heat. When it becomes a little thick, turn off the burner. Pour the sauce over the cake. Serve garnished with butter cream with a nozzle.


