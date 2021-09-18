

Festa Italia extended at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Guests will come and experience exotic flavors and taste of Italian cuisine in form of an Italian Buffet daily at Water Garden Brasserie. They will enjoy Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto and Dessert Stations. Experience the amazing Antipasti station, Beef with Saltimbocca Ala Romano, Italian Veal OssoBuco and many more.

Festa Italia is made healthier with Royal Chef High Oleic.

Radisson Blu Dhaka looks forward to serving everyone with a big smile!









Due to strong demand and as requested by respective guests, Radisson Blu Dhaka extends 'Festa Italia' till October 2.Guests will come and experience exotic flavors and taste of Italian cuisine in form of an Italian Buffet daily at Water Garden Brasserie. They will enjoy Live Pizza, Seafood, Pasta, Risotto and Dessert Stations. Experience the amazing Antipasti station, Beef with Saltimbocca Ala Romano, Italian Veal OssoBuco and many more.Festa Italia is made healthier with Royal Chef High Oleic.Radisson Blu Dhaka looks forward to serving everyone with a big smile!