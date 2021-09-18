Jumbo Pretzel @ Renaissance Dhaka

Video
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Published : Saturday, 18 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Renaissance Dhaka is to introducing a new item called "Jumbo Pretzel" at their coffee deli, Gulshan Baking Company (GBC).
This delicate baked pastry is originated from Germany. The German executive chef of Renaissance Dhaka, Romano Kreutz is eager to introduce the traditional German delicacies to Bangladeshi crowd.
Gulshan Baking Company (GBC) is located on the lobby level of the hotel and also a popular hangout zone for the city's youngsters.
Munching on fresh, unique and delicious food at a reasonable price is a very contemporary thing in the city. Apart from Jumbo Pretzel, they have a wide range of designer cakes, contemporary bakery items, healthy soups & salads, exciting combo offers, sandwiches & burgers and mouth watering ice-creams to attract food lovers of Dhaka.


