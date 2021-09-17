Video
Friday, 17 September, 2021
Home Front Page

World leaders will hold closed-door climate meet at UN

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a closed-door meeting of world leaders Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York to boost climate commitments.
The roundtable comes less than six weeks before a major United Nations climate meeting, COP26, in Glasgow, aimed at ensuring the world meets its goal
of holding century-end warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
"UNGA is the last big moment in the international calendar ahead of COP26," Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said in a statement. "Climate change will be the UK's top priority."
Woodward said Britain would press countries to "cut emissions, particularly phasing out coal, and revitalising and protecting nature."    -AFP



