World leaders will hold closed-door climate meet at UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a closed-door meeting of world leaders Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York to boost climate commitments.

The roundtable comes less than six weeks before a major United Nations climate meeting, COP26, in Glasgow, aimed at ensuring the world meets its goal

of holding century-end warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"UNGA is the last big moment in the international calendar ahead of COP26," Britain's UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said in a statement. "Climate change will be the UK's top priority."

Woodward said Britain would press countries to "cut emissions, particularly phasing out coal, and revitalising and protecting nature." -AFP