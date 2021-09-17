China, France denounce US nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

SYDNEY, Sept 16: The United States announced a new alliance Wednesday with Australia and Britain to strengthen military capabilities in the face of a rising China, with Canberra to get a nuclear submarine fleet and American cruise missiles.

President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson did not mention China in unveiling their alliance, dubbed AUKUS -- but their intent was clear, and their announcement prompted fury in Beijing.

China condemned the deal as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to stability in the region. The agreement also left Paris furious, as Australia scrapped a multi-billion-dollar 2016 deal to purchase conventional submarines from France.

"This initiative is about making sure that each of us has a modern capability -- the most modern capabilities we need -- to manoeuvre and defend against rapidly evolving threats," Biden said, speaking in Washington.

France reacted with fury after being "stabbed in the back" by Australia's decision to renege on an order for French submarines in favour of eight nuclear-powered vessels built by Britain and the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly said the decision to exclude France showed a lack of coherence at a time the two allies are facing common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Morrison said the three nations all respected "freedom" and "the rule of law", and that the alliance would help ensure security in the region. The Western allies

often reference the rule of law and freedoms when railing against China's military build-up in the South China Sea.

The first major initiative announced under the new alliance was the fleet of eight state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. The submarines. -AFP





