BNP wraps up meeting Saturday

The BNP has completed three-day meeting with leaders of different levels of the party to fix the political working plan for the 12th Parliamentary elections.

On Thursday, on the third day of the meeting, the acting chairman of the BNP held a closed-door discussion with 92 leaders of the party's organ organizations.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy

and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said, "In the first phase we have completed three- day of discussions with the leaders. In near future we will arrange this kind of discussion with every level of the party leaders."

We have discussed the political environment of the country and the party's responsibility to bring back democratic government for the well being of the country.

"There is a standing committee meeting on Saturday, we will discuss the contents of this three-day meeting and decide what to do next," Fakhrul also added.

On the first day, BNP Acting Chairman sought the views of the party's Vice Chairman and members of the party's Chairperson's Advisory Council and on the second day, the party's Joint Secretary General, Organizational Secretary and members of the Editorial Board.







