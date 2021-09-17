234 more people  catch dengue in 24 hours



A good number of kids with symptoms of dengue and Covid-19-related fever are brought for treatment at Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital every day. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 52 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 15,065 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 16.

Among them, a total of 13,761 patients have returned home after

recovery.

The total number of

dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,247.

Of them, 1,047 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 200 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.

Among the deaths, 53 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division.

Among 15,065 infected, a total of 4,709 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.





As many as 234 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of them, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 52 to hospitals outside Dhaka.According to the statistics, a total of 15,065 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 16.Among them, a total of 13,761 patients have returned home afterrecovery.The total number ofdengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,247.Of them, 1,047 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 200 are receiving it outside the capital.The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.Among the deaths, 53 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division.Among 15,065 infected, a total of 4,709 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.