Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

234 more people  catch dengue in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Staff Correspondent

A good number of kids with symptoms of dengue and Covid-19-related fever are brought for treatment at Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital every day. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A good number of kids with symptoms of dengue and Covid-19-related fever are brought for treatment at Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital every day. The photo was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As many as 234 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 182 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 52 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 15,065 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 16.
Among them, a total of 13,761 patients have returned home after
recovery.
The total number of
dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,247.
Of them, 1,047 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 200 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.
Among the deaths, 53 died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division.
Among 15,065 infected, a total of 4,709 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders will hold closed-door climate meet at UN
China, France denounce US nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia
BNP wraps up meeting Saturday
234 more people  catch dengue in 24 hours
HC declares 1,650 agri-officers’ recruitment legal
PM to address UNGA on Sept 24
JS passes amendment to Energy Act-2010’
Russell: From a banker to Evaly owner


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft