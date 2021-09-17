Video
HC declares 1,650 agri-officers’ recruitment legal

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday dismissed the 20 rules issued over the question of legality of the recruitment of 1,650 deputy assistant agriculture
officers.
However, those rules were issued on the charge of irregularities in applying quota system in their appointment process.
Dismissing the rule, the HC also lifted the status quo order from the appointment process.
As a result, the appointment process of the 1650 deputy assistant agriculture
officers was legal, said lawyers.
A virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after the hearing on the rule issued on February 17 last year by another HC bench asking the respondents to explain why they should not be directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities and republish the results.
Lawyer Barrister Rokan Uddin Mahmud, Prabir Niyogi, Subrata Kumar Kundu and Salauddin Reagan argued for the writ petitioners while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the State.
Following the latest HC verdict, it has been proved that the concerned authorities appointed the 1650 deputy assistant agriculture officers legally, said Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed.
On February 17 in 2021, the HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader had issued a status quo for 30 days on recruitments of 1,650 deputy assistant agriculture officers.
Besides, the court also issued the rule following a writ petition collectively filed by 33 candidates, who passed the written test but could not pass the recruitment tests, seeking its order on the respondents to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of irregularities in applying quota system in the appointment process and republish the exam results.
A circular was issued on January 23 in 2018 for recruiting 1,650 deputy assistant agriculture officers.
The preliminary and written tests for the recruitment were held on August 2 in 2018 and September 13 in 2018 and the viva voce was held for 24 days between December 18 in 2018 and January 14 last year.
The authorities concerned published the final results on January 17 last year just two days after concluding the oral tests without applying the quota system.


« PreviousNext »

