Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM to address UNGA on Sept 24

Leaves for US today

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Diplomatic Correspondent

Maintaining health guidelines Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will in person raise her voice demanding equity in vaccine sharing at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
(UNGA-76).
Sharing the key engagements of Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said "Covid-19 vaccines should be a public good without any discrimination." While briefing the reporters about PM's key engagements at UNGA, he informed that Prime Minister is expected to focus on the issues of climate change and Rohingya crisis at the meeting.
Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to leave here today morning on a two-week official visit to attend
the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and other engagements with a stopover in Helsinki, Finland. This is going to be Prime Minister Hasina's first overseas visit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in March 2020.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were, among others, present at the press conference.
Dr Momen said the Prime Minister will address at the UNGA on September 24.
"Bangladesh will host a side event on Rohingya crisis where many countries are expected to voluntarily join. There will be a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA," Dr. Momen said.  
However, the Assembly opens on September 14. Wrapping up her official visit to New York, the Prime Minister will visit Washington DC where she will stay from September 25 to 30. Hasina is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka on September 30 and will return home on October 1 after a stopover in Finland.   
Earlier, she addressed the UNGA for 17 times and this would be her 18th joining the UNGA.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World leaders will hold closed-door climate meet at UN
China, France denounce US nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia
BNP wraps up meeting Saturday
234 more people  catch dengue in 24 hours
HC declares 1,650 agri-officers’ recruitment legal
PM to address UNGA on Sept 24
JS passes amendment to Energy Act-2010’
Russell: From a banker to Evaly owner


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft