PM to address UNGA on Sept 24

Maintaining health guidelines Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will in person raise her voice demanding equity in vaccine sharing at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly

(UNGA-76).

Sharing the key engagements of Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said "Covid-19 vaccines should be a public good without any discrimination." While briefing the reporters about PM's key engagements at UNGA, he informed that Prime Minister is expected to focus on the issues of climate change and Rohingya crisis at the meeting.

Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to leave here today morning on a two-week official visit to attend

the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and other engagements with a stopover in Helsinki, Finland. This is going to be Prime Minister Hasina's first overseas visit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in March 2020.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were, among others, present at the press conference.

Dr Momen said the Prime Minister will address at the UNGA on September 24.

"Bangladesh will host a side event on Rohingya crisis where many countries are expected to voluntarily join. There will be a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA," Dr. Momen said.

However, the Assembly opens on September 14. Wrapping up her official visit to New York, the Prime Minister will visit Washington DC where she will stay from September 25 to 30. Hasina is scheduled to leave Washington for Dhaka on September 30 and will return home on October 1 after a stopover in Finland.

Earlier, she addressed the UNGA for 17 times and this would be her 18th joining the UNGA.









