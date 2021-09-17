JS passes amendment to Energy Act-2010’

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Thursday unanimously passed the much-talked-about 'Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provision) (Amendment) Act, 2010' by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid moved the Bill in the House saying that the move was taken in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and energy for the sake of making Bangladesh a higher middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2041.

The government first enacted the act in October 2010 and it was later extended twice/

Under the special law, the government has

already approved and implemented a series of power and energy projects, including the high cost rental and quick rental projects, a couple of dozen oil-fired power plants, allowed Russian gas giant Gazprom a license to drill 10 onshore gas wells and awarded contracts for three major gas transmission pipeline projects.

On Monday the cabinet gave the final approval to the draft of Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for another five years till 2026. The tenure of the existing law is going to expire in 2021.

But no change other than time extension has been made to the proposed law, the State Minister said.

This act states that any activity which comes under its purview or any official or employee implementing such activities cannot be subject to any legal challenge.

The law allows parties interested in power and energy projects to enter into contracts through negotiations with a 'special committee'.

Under the law, all types of power and energy projects, including the import of natural gas, coal, LNG and petroleum products, as well as the extraction of mineral resources, can be implemented quickly without the usual tendering process.

Electricity generation, transmission and distribution projects are also covered under the act.

Meanwhile, the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, left wing political parties, Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and local experts and academics repeatedly urged the government to scrap the law as the country is now in comfort area in terms of power production.

It asked the government to stop corruption in the energy and power sector.









