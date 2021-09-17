Russell: From a banker to Evaly owner

Evaly, an e-commerce platform based in Bangladesh, has recently caused uproar among online shoppers in a short period of time with its lucrative discount offers.

The company was founded by Mohammad Russell in December 2018. RAB raided the house of Niloy Comprehensive Holding (House 5/5 A, Sir

Syed Road) in Mohammadpur and arrested Russell and his wife on Thursday.

Md Russell is Evaly's CEO and his wife Shamima Nasrin is the Chairman.

Russell passed his SSC and HSC from Residential Model School and College in the capital. He then obtained a post-graduate degree in Statistics from Jahangirnagar University.

He took a job in Dhaka Bank in 2011. In addition to his job, Russell did his MBA from Dhaka University. After 6 years of his job, he left his job at Dhaka Bank and started a business selling goods online.

Russell first started his journey in 2016 by selling diapers online. When he went to do this business in 2016, he thought of a big online platform.

With that in mind, he founded the local e-commerce company 'Evaly'. With about 1.7 million regular buyers and more than 20,000 sellers, 'Evaly' rose to the forefront in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh in a short period of time.

Even CEO of Evaly, Mohammad Russell, won the award as business leader as the fast-growing e-commerce startup in Asia.

Evaly offers lucrative discounts on high-value products such as motorcycles, cars, mobiles, home appliances and furniture.

At the beginning of the establishment, in the name of Cyclone, Earthquake, etc., they gave very attractive offers like 100 percent and 150 percent cash back to the buyers. This strategy of Evaly's business has created a lot of excitement among the people as well as a lot of criticism.

The company has been successful in attracting customers with huge offers, discounts and cash back but as per a report by Bangladesh Bank, Evaly's debt is six times more than its assets.

According to the report, Evaly's total liability is Tk 407 crore. The company has taken an advance of Tk 214 crore from customers and the remaining Tk 190 crore from merchants.

As per normal rules, the company should have working assets of at least Tk 404 crore. But there are assets of only Tk 65 crore.

Besides, no advance payment of Tk 339 crore has been received from customers and merchants till March 14. The report states that there is a risk of embezzlement or illegal transfer of the money.

Evaly gave an account of his assets and liabilities to the Ministry of Commerce on August 19. According to the company, its own brand is worth Tk 423 crore. As of July 15, their total liability is Tk 544 crore.

Shamima Nasrin, Chairman of the company and Mohammad Russell, Managing Director have invested Tk 1 crore as shareholders. The remaining Tk 543 crore is the company's current liability.

According to Evaly, it has current assets of Tk 90 crore 67 lakh against the charges. The property, installations and equipment together is Tk 14 crore 88 lakh. In all, real estate stands at Tk 105 crore 55 lakh. Excluding Tk 105.55 crore from the total liability of Tk 544 crore, the remaining amount is Tk 439 crore, which Evaly calls his movable property.

Evaly says its movable property is worth Tk 438 crore out of which Tk 423 crore is its brand value and Tk 15 crore 83 lakh is invisible property.

The total debt of Evaly is Tk 542 crore 99 lakh 58 thousand 482. In contrast to this debt, their visible and invisible assets are Tk 543 crore 99 lakh 56 thousand 482.

However, the Ministry of Commerce has most likely not accepted their statement of account. An inter-ministerial meeting on the future of Evaly was held on September 14 under the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting reportedly recommended action against Evaly. It was recommended at the meeting that law enforcement would be asked to take action on the issue as there was a violation of law here.





