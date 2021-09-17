RAB arrests Evaly CEO, Chair on charges of fraud



Rapid Action Battalion arrests Md Russel, chief executive officer of controversial online business firm Evaly and his wife Shamima Nasrin, chairperson of the organization, from their Mohammapur residence in the capital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They were arrested from their Mohammadpur residence in the capital on Thursday afternoon by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The RAB started a raid on their house in Dhaka's Mohammadpur at 4:00 pm on Thursday, said Commander Khandakar Al Moin, Director of the Legal and Media Wing of RAB.

The arrests came hours after customers filed a case against the couple and some unidentified persons for embezzling money.

RAB members took both Rassel and Shamima out of their Mohammadpur home around 5:20pm. They were being taken to the RAB headquarters.

A case has been filed against Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Russel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin on charge of fraudulence to a customer.

A customer named Arif Baker, who gave more than

STk 3 lakh to the Evaly for product, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on Wednesday night against them.

Arif and his friends ordered the e-commerce platform for some products. Later, Arif paid Tk 310,597 to the Evaly through online from May 29 to June 16 on a promise that they will pay full amount if failed to deliver the product within 7 to 45 working days after the order, according to the written case complaints.

Baker contacted the Evaly offices and the CEO over the purchases and he responded with death threats, "frightening" the man, according to the police.

Evaly, the controversial e-commerce platform, embezzled money of some 700 to 800 customers like Arif, the case statement also said.

During the raid, about 50 people, identifying themselves as Evaly clients, demonstrated outside Rassel's home demanding his release.

They said the law enforcers should not have arrested him because he had sought time to deliver their products and the customers would have benefitted had he been given the time.

Since its inception in 2018, Evaly has faced a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.

Evaly's system, which thrived on stupendous cashback offers, came under scrutiny after the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Bank opened a probe into their workings and found a significant amount of embezzlement.

Evaly appeared to be lying low after the government announced new steps to regulate digital marketplaces, leaving scores of disgruntled customers in the lurch.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating claims from the Commerce Ministry that Evaly misappropriated Tk 3.38 billion from customers and merchants, and began investigations on July 8.

The court, on July 15, ordered a travel ban on Rassel and his wife, following a plea from the anti-graft watchdog on July 9.





