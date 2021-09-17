51 die of C-19, 1,862 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 51 more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Thursday. The total death toll stands at 27,109. As many as 1,862 new cases were detected during the 24 hours, bringing the number of cases to 1,538,203. The country logged positivity rate of 5.98 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, on March 11, the health officials recorded a 5.82 per cent positivity rate in the country.

Besides, 3,549 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.13 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,494,090, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.43 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 806 labs across the country tested 31,149 samples.

Among the deaths, 29 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Barishal and one in Rangpur division.

Among the 51 deceased, 25 were men and 26 women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,461 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,648 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.67 million lives and infected more than 227.3 million people throughout the world till Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 204 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





