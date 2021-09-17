14th session of 11th Parliament prorogued

The 14th session, a brief session started on September 1, of the11th Parliament was prorogued on Thursday afternoon after a total of seventh sittings maintaining health guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of President M Abdul Hamid.

Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered her winding up speech at the closing session. Deputy leader of the opposition GM

Quader also gave his concluding speech at the session.

A total of nine bills were placed in this session. Along with the legal procedure, a total of 32 important notices under Section -71 of the rules of procedure were received.









