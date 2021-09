Family members of late freedom fighter Azgar Ali stage a sit-in in front of National Press Club

Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in country soon: Zahid

No reason to worry about bank account details sought by BFIU, Minister tells journos

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Dhaka Union of Journalists arranges its annual general meeting - 2021 at the National Press Club on Thursday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]