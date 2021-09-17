Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

No reason to worry about bank account details sought by BFIU, Minister tells journos

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said journalist leaders have no reason to be worried about their bank account details sought by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), the Minister also said the government is trying to bring discipline in the mass media by removing various problems.
Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said he tried to look into the matter after seeing a report in the newspaper on seeking bank account details of 11 journalist leaders by the BFIU.
"The government can of course seek bank account details of anybody for any reason. But I don't think there's any reason to be worried about it. I know those whose bank account details have been sought. I also know the financial condition of many of them," he added.
The DUJ's AGM was held at the Jatiya Press Club with its president Quddus Afrad in the chair.
The BFIU of the Bangladesh Bank issued letters to the commercial banks asking for details of bank accounts of 11 journalist leaders last week.
The Ministers said journalists themselves demanded removing chaos in the mass media and he is trying to do it in consultation with media persons. The process is going on, and discipline has already been restored in many cases.
The government is going to enforce the existing laws in the country so that foreign channels cannot show any advertisement without permission from October next, he added. Hasan said they are also trying to ensure discipline in the case of IP TV as its registration process will start very soon.
About journalists' concern regarding the Digital Security Act, he said this law has been enacted to ensure digital security to all people of the country.
"There're such laws all over the world, including in our neighbouring countries. Even, there're tougher laws there," said Hasan Mahmud.
He also said journalists or anyone else can get redress under this law if they are subjected to character assassination digitally.
"So, the Digital Security Act is needed. At the same time, it should be ensured that this law does not hinder the professional duty of journalists," said the Minister.
Speaking at the programme, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said those who engaged in the great profession of journalism have a heavy responsibility and duty towards the country and the nation.
He called upon the journalists to brighten the country's image in the international arena through depicting the real scenario of the country through objective journalism.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Union of Journalists arranges its annual general meeting - 2021
No reason to worry about bank account details sought by BFIU, Minister tells journos
Covid-19 vaccine to be produced in country soon: Zahid
22 accused claim innocence in court
Family members of late freedom fighter Azgar Ali stage a sit-in in front of National Press Club
3-day Executive Committee meeting of BNP starts today
Death reference of 6 convicts reaches HC
HC asks govt to ensure patients emergency medical services


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft