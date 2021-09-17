Video
57 held for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Members of plain clothes and intelligence agencies of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 57 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city.
According to a DMP statement issued on Thursday in separate anti-drug operations of the DMP's police arrested drug paddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from the city's various areas.
As part of the anti-drug campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 57 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 15, 2021 to 6 am today, it said.
Police seized 121 grams and 170 puria (Small packet) of heroin, 4.1 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 27 bottles of phensidyle and 7,555 pieces of yaba, from them, according to the statement. Police filed 40 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.    -BSS



