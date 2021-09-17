Video
BD delegates attends 14th admin heads meeting of APSCO

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Observer Desk

The 14th Administrative Heads Meeting of (Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization) APSCO was held from 13 to 15 September, 2021 in Beijing, China through Virtual Platform, says a press release.
After the APSCO Council, it is the second highest decision-making forum of APSCO. Administrative Heads and accompanied delegates from Member States: Bangladesh, China, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Thailand and Turkey, attended the Meeting.
Mizanur Rahman,  Chairman of (Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization) SPARRSO (Additional Secretary) led the Bangladesh Delegation.
He also chaired the 1st session of the meeting. Md. Zafar Ullah Khan, Member (Application) (Joint Secretary), M.Mahmud Ali, Member (Technology-1) (Joint Secretary), Dr. Md. Abdus Salam Chief Scientific Officer and Focal Point of APSCO from Bangladesh and Mohammed Nur Hossain Sharifee Chief Scientific Officer of SPARRSO also attended the meeting.
The Administrative Heads and the delegates from Member States made detailed deliberations and discussions on each agenda item.
The Administrative Heads finalized the recommendation on each agenda item for the confirmation/approval of the APSCO 15th Council Meeting, which is scheduled to be held in November 2021 in Beijing.


