Hamida Salam Khan passes away

Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:46 PM
Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mrs. Hamida Salam Khan,  wife of eminent trade unionist and ex President of Jatiyo Sramik League Mr. Abdus Salam Khan, had breathed her last at 11.40pm on Wednesday last at a city hospital. She was 80.
Family sources said she was suffering from colorectal cancer for the last six months.
Her first namaj-e-Janata was held at Ibrahimpur, Dhaka and the second one at Tangail.
She was laid to rest at Tangail town graveyard. She left behind her husband, two sons, four daughters, daughters-in- law, sons-in-law, four grandsons, three granddaughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.    -BSS


