

Hamida Salam Khan passes away

Family sources said she was suffering from colorectal cancer for the last six months.

Her first namaj-e-Janata was held at Ibrahimpur, Dhaka and the second one at Tangail.

She was laid to rest at Tangail town graveyard. She left behind her husband, two sons, four daughters, daughters-in- law, sons-in-law, four grandsons, three granddaughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death. -BSS









