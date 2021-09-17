Educated unemployed: A burden for the state

A recent survey carried out by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), reported on the find outs on daily questions regarding the modernity of our education system.



The BIDS survey revealed that 66 percent students passed out from colleges under National University are remains unemployed - no wonder, our education system is not dancing in tune with age.



However, BIDS conducted a mobile phone survey on Honours and Masters Students of 54 government and private colleges, those who passed out in 2017. As many as 1,639 students, heads of 202 educational institutes and 233 employees from various educational institutes shared their opinions in this survey.



Reportedly, 20 to 22 lakh young people, a significant portion with higher education are entering the job market every year. But not all of them can secure jobs. And this is applicable not only for the National University. This reality equally applies to even those who pass Honours and Masters from other private and public universities too.



We assume importing skilled manpower from abroad in our industries and business centres is one of the reasons our men are not getting jobs. A large number of Indians and Srilankans working in various sectors in our country is not merely a threat to our local job industry, but undoubtedly, it is causing capital flight too. And this is happening because our midlevel management aspirants' falls much short of required technical and managerial skills badly needed in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution.



Questions automatically arise, what is the value and benefit of an education that lacks demand in a job market? Isn't it a waste in the name of providing and acquiring education?



We should not forget that not a family alone invests for a bachelor's or master's degree holder, state's involvement as well as investment on a student in this case is no less. So creating a huge group of educated jobless is tantamount to incurring huge loss on the state.



What we need to do is to think afresh about our education system. Our guardians have to shake off their stereotype ingrained concepts of pursuing degree based education for their kids. Government must formulate an education system prioritizing skill based learning. Although, government formulated a national educational policy in 2010, it came of little use in the last one decade.



A very clear and comprehensive policy to streamline the young people and utilize the human resources in a more effective way is the need of the hour.



Our aim and objective of future education system will not only prevent importing foreign workforce, but it must be focused on exporting skilled workforce abroad.



We welcome the recent speech by Prime Minister stressing on the needs for modernization of education system in keeping with changes in technology and global trend.

