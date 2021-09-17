Preserve local games

Dear Sir,

Games and sports are not only the sources of entertainment, it is also important for our physical fitness and proper mental development. Games are mainly of two kinds, outdoor and indoor. In our boyhood we played many games which are now on the verge of extinction. With the advancement of technology and dominance of global games like football and cricket our traditional games of rural Bengal-hadudu, ekka-dokka, kanamachhi, lathi khela, dariabanda, kutkut, gollachut, danguli, among many more-have turned a distant memory. There was a time when these games were an essential part of leisure activities and a source of endless joy. These games would keep us in regular bond of nature. Due to the influence of TV, mobile phones and video games and inadequacy of playgrounds, today's children cannot take taste of these games. These games bear the identity of our originality.



We would request the authority concerned to take due initiatives to preserve these games through regular practice of these.

Chunnu

Wari, Dhaka