Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 September, 2021, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Preserve local games

Published : Friday, 17 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Dear Sir,
Games and sports are not only the sources of entertainment, it is also important for our physical fitness and proper mental development. Games are mainly of two kinds, outdoor and indoor. In our boyhood we played many games which are now on the verge of extinction. With the advancement of technology and dominance of global games like football and cricket our traditional games of rural Bengal-hadudu, ekka-dokka, kanamachhi, lathi khela, dariabanda, kutkut, gollachut, danguli, among many more-have turned a distant memory. There was a time when these games were an essential part of leisure activities and a source of endless joy. These games would keep us in regular bond of nature. Due to the influence of TV, mobile phones and video games and inadequacy of playgrounds, today's children cannot take taste of these games. These games bear the identity of our originality.   

We would request the authority concerned to take due initiatives to preserve these games through regular practice of these.
Chunnu
Wari, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preserve local games
Wild life conservation is a must for our survival
Symbolism in contemporary right-wing populism
New curriculum and quality education
Progress of school banking during C-19
Challenges facing the Taliban today
Stop border killing
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer


Latest News
Two youths die from electrocution in Satkhira
Investors brace for a great fall in China
Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border
PJSS member gunned down in Rangamati
18 Rohingyas, flee Bhasan Char, detained in Noakhali
Global Covid cases near 227 million
25 injured in dog bite in Jashore
Man City, Liverpool win thrillers
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies
PM off to USA to join 76th UNGA
Most Read News
Solve air cargo handling backlog in HSJIA
Local level capacity building for achieving SDG
Coast Guard detained a smuggler with 84,000 Yaba tables from Katabunia
Cutting trees on campus ires DU students
International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer
Feeuri Khandoker’s Utal Megher Kal unveiled
Experts warn of acute gas crisis
Korea University, South Korea signs a Memorandum of Understanding
Guardians keep waiting outside Ideal School and College at Motijheel
Don't boycott men's cricket, former Afghan women's chief pleads
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft